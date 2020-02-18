In case you missed it: Police serve search warrant at suspected meth lab; hazmat crews on the scene work to recover dumped chemicals

Rumors of an alleged drug operation lead to an arrest.

Monday morning police were serving a warrant to Tim Belczyk after receiving information about a possible meth lab.

City of Erie Drug and Vice, as well as Swat, all converged on the scene.

At some point Belczyk went to his basement and started pouring materials down his drain, ultimately causing a fire.

We’re told the fire did not spread outside the drain. Here is what one neighbor said about the incident.

“Back in the day, it was pretty tough when 20-Grand the cafe was there. Now it’s a daycare. The other bars closed down and it’s pretty quiet and then this started,” said Rick Eller, neighbor.

Belczyk has been charged with operating a methamphetamine lab, tampering with evidence and several other charges.