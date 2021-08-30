In case you missed it: Presque Isle extending 2021 swim season after Labor Day

Presque Isle State Park has extended the 2021 swim season past Labor Day.

Every year, the beaches are open daily from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. This year, Presque Isle State Park has announced swimming will be extended after Labor Day at Beach 8.

Beginning Saturday, September 11, Beach 8 will be guarded and open for swimming on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Concessions will be open during swim hours. ADA access will also be available at Beach 8 (Pettinato Beach) during the extended swim season.

Signs at the park entrance will be updated daily with information on open, guarded beaches.

Click here for more information on Presque Isle State Park’s beaches.

