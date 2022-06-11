Area seniors are turning to local bus services to help with rising costs.

State Representative Bob Merski helped seniors ages 65 and older apply for bus passes on Friday.

The seniors applied for EMTA passes which will allow them to use the bus for free.

Merski said that it’s important for seniors to have access to transportation, and for the passes to be accessible to them as well.

“The biggest thing they’re saying is thank goodness that you came to us because we couldn’t get to you. So we’re really glad to be out in the community, and of course with gas prices being high, that’s another motivating factor for a lot of people. The buses are reliable and free for seniors 65 and older,” said Bob Merski, State Representative.

Merski also made a visit to the Harborcreek Municipal Building to help seniors in the area sign up as well.