In case you missed it: Riverside Inn celebrates one year anniversary

It was exactly one ear ago on July 24th when the Riverside Brewing Company opened up on the site of the historic Riverside Inn over in Cambridge Springs.

It wasn’t the year the owners and staff were expecting after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Still, we have been told that the business is doing well by expanding outdoor seating while also drawing visitors from Pittsburgh and Cleveland after a busy first six months.

“So we are doing what we need to do right now to make sure that we’re in compliance and following all the rules and regulations. So hopefully someday soon we’re able to fully operate as we did when we first opened,” said Kristina Callan, Manager of Riverside Brewing Company.

The company is celebrating this weekend by offering two new beers and offering food and drink specials.