In case you missed it: Saint Patrick’s Day parade to return to Downtown Erie

After a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saint Patrick’s Day parade will be returning to Downtown Erie in March.

In previous years, the Erie Zoo has organized the parade floats and participants.

This year however, the Ladies and Knights of Saint Patrick are teaming up with the Erie Downtown Partnership to make the event happen.

The parade is scheduled to run on Saturday March 12th at 2 p.m.

The plan is for the parade to start at 10th and State Streets and travel north to Fourth Street.

One representative from the Erie Downtown Partnership said that they are excited to be a part of the parade this year.

“We’ve reached out to everybody that did the parade in the past. We’re also reaching out to new people trying to expand the parade this year make it even bigger and better. This is the first year in two years that we’re going to have the full blown parade in downtown. So we’d like to come back strong and have a really good turn out,” said Dave Tamulonis, Events Manager for Erie Downtown Partnership.

Business or organization leaders who want to participate in the parade this year can click here to sign up.