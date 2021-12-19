In case you missed it: Saturday evening armed standoff in the City of Erie ends peacefully

Erie Police were forced to block off one intersection in Erie after an armed man barricaded himself in a house on Saturday December 18th.

According to police, this situation took place around 6 p.m. at a house located on West 24th and Liberty Street.

The SWAT Team was also called to assist the scene.

The incident ended shortly after when the man surrendered to the police and was taken into an area hospital for treatment.

No injuries were reported from this scene.