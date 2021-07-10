In case you missed it: Scott Enterprises announces new restaurant concept on Erie’s Bayfront

Have you noticed the new structure going up on Erie’s bayfront?

It is located next to the new Hampton Inn along the East Canal Basin.

It’s going to be a new restaurant coming you from Scott Enterprises.

Scott Enterprise announced the plans to reveal details of their new concept dining experience next week.

We have been told that the new restaurant concept will emphasize local beers, specialty drinks, and serve menu items from an on-site food truck.

There will be live music every weekend during the summer as well.

The restaurant is expected to open later this month.

