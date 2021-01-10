In case you missed it: Secretary of Agriculture kicks off 2021 virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is back and this year things are looking a little different.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the farm show based in Harrisburg has moved virtual for this year.

Throughout the event, virtual attendees will have the opportunity to learn and be inspired by Pennsylvania’s agriculture and the innovation driving the industry forward.

Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said that education, entertainment, and business helped shape this year’s Farm Show.

“It was important to make sure we don’t lost that connection to the public. So the educational opportunities that are found in the panel discussions we’re doing, the behind the scenes look at farms, to go into the classrooms, that is all captured as part of our Farm Show,” said Russell Redding, PA Department of Agriculture.

Participants can check out more than 200 virtual events.

To learn more about this year’s farm show, click here.