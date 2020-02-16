In case you missed it: Shots fired incident leads to arrest of 19-year-old

One man is behind bars after leading police on a foot chase while also biting an officer when being apprehended.

Early on Saturday February 16th, police responded to a shots fired report on the 500 block of E. 7th St.

Following a witness description, police later spotted the suspect on Ash St.

The suspect then led police on a foot chase where he was later caught and arrested.

When apprehended, the suspect bit one officer in the hand.

19-year-old Beshawn Moffett is now facing several charges including aggravated assault as well as receiving stolen property.

Moffett is now in the Erie County Prison on a $45,000 straight bond.