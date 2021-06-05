In case you missed it: Social activist group holds protest in Perry Square over three pro-life bills in state House Health Committee

One social activist group known as Erie Action hosted a protest in Perry Square on Friday evening.

The group was joined by the PA Red Cloaks who addressed legislation around women’s reproduction rights.

The group is fighting bills that would interfere with a woman’s ability to receive an abortion.

The leader of the PA Red Cloaks said that she is inspired by the turnout that they had.

“It lets me know that this is, as I already suspected, that the fight for reproductive rights is not something that just affects women, it affects everyone. Once the government starts regulating our body, what’s going to stop them from furthering it.” said Adison Tomlinson, Leader of PA Red Cloaks.

The protest will continue in Perry Square all weekend long.