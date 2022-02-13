In case you missed it: Source of Kohl’s roof collapse identified

It was reported on February 13th that the source of the roof collapse for Kohl’s on Peach Street has been identified.

According to fire crews, the roof collapse that happened on February 11th, was caused by collecting snow and water weight from a drainage pipe.

The way that the building was constructed did not allow snow to blow off the roof which forced the roof to collapse.

A pipe draining water on the main roof also added more weight to the snow.

The collapse caused substantial damage to the department store.

“There was a lot of damage to the roof itself. Lot of structural members in that certain area between Perry Hi-Way and Kearsarge and some employees. We got all their product out of the way of the collapsed area the best we could,” said Kip Hayford, Fire Chief of Perry Hi-Way Hose Company.

No injuries were reported from the scene. At the time of writing the store remains closed and crews are still unsure of when it will open back up.