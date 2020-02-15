In case you missed it: St. Joseph Bread of Life is opening it’s doors due to falling temperatures

Extreme cold conditions could mean deadly conditions for Erie’s homeless.

In case of emergency, those in need have a place to stay out of the cold.

As Erie’s frigid temperatures continue to drop throughout the night, the need for a warm place to stay continues to rise.

In light of this, Saint Joseph Bread of Life Shelter is opening it’s doors for the winter season. Starr Bodi stopped by the shelter to speak with guests and volunteers.

For Erie’s homeless population, subfreezing temperatures can be dangerous and even an obstacle to find a place to stay during the night.

The volunteers at St. Joseph are hard at work to make arrangements possible.

For guests staying over night, it’s nice to know they have this opportunity.

“It’s a nice warm place to stay and they are beautiful people, they are beautiful, it’s better than my tent,” said Florida Thompson, a guest at Saint Joseph Warming Shelter.

The shelter provides a place for more than 70 guests to both eat and sleep all under a warm roof.

The volunteers at Saint Joseph say it is important to keep people in Erie warm and safe. For other volunteers, it’s about returning kindness to their neighbor.

“I love to serve, it’s my passion, when I was young I was always taken care of by other people because I was always sick. So now it is my turn to pay it forward,” said Karen Ginnamore, volunteer at St. Joseph Church.

These guests are provided with a free warm dinner, as well as bedding for the night donated by parishioners and local organizations.

Volunteers say it’s more than just dedicating their time, it’s really about creating a relationship and giving a helping hand to those in need.

“The people that we’ve served here over the years, some of them from four or six years ago, when they see me downtown they shout, run and give me a hug, that’s how close the connection is,” said Nancy Murry, Director of Ministry at St. Joseph Bread of Life.

Other facilities including the mental health association and the upper room also keep their facilities open over night when temperatures drop to these extreme digits.