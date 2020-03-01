In case you missed it: State Trooper shot during traffic stop

A Pennsylvania state trooper is now in stable condition after being shot during a traffic stop over in Franklin county.

According to police, troopers made a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at the 1400 block of Lincoln Way in East Guilford Township.

The driver of the vehicle, Robert William Ransom, was suspected of driving under the influence.

This later led to an altercation that took place between Ransom and troopers during the sobriety test.

Ransom ended up pulling out a handgun and then shot one of the troopers.

Ransom was apprehended while the trooper was flown to a local hospital and is in stable condition.