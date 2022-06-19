Members of the community are using flag football as an attempt to make our area a safer place.

On June 18, the organization known as “Stop the Violence” held their sixth annual Youth Football Tournament at Veterans Stadium.

Organizers of this tournament said that it was the biggest turnout that they have ever had.

Guest speakers were also present at this event to give insight to the participants to let them know that violence is not always the answer.

“Me and my partner Andre, we have been playing flag football together and then we both went through a hardship a few years back, and that’s where we intertwined the Stop the Violence with the flag football,” said Emmanuel Beason, Event Coordinator.

The free event also featured skills training, a give away raffle and awards.