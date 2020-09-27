In case you missed it: Street name unveiled for local community role model

In case you missed it: One Erie Native’s legacy is now continuing at the corner of East 19th and Wayne Street.

Bettie Vincent Way was unveiled on Saturday September 26th, by Erie Mayor Joe Schember along with other local leaders.

Bettie Vincent, who passed away in August, is being remembered for her economical impact here in Erie.

Vincent’s accomplishments included helping to send hundreds of students to school as well as becoming a leader to all who got to know her.

During the unveiling, local leaders commemorated on her impact on the community.

“It’s important for our young people to understand that even in the African American community, we do have role models. She is a definite role model not only for young women, but young men,” said Bishop Dwayne Brock, CEO of Eagles Nest.

Vincent also owned and renovated many houses along East 19th Street.