As the holiday weekend approaches, it’s important to remember to keep safety in mind when around fireworks this Fourth of July weekend.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that injuries from fireworks have gone up 25% over the last 15 years alone. There were an estimated 11,500 fireworks related injuries treated in emergency rooms.
The commission has offered the following tips:
- Never let young kids ignite or play with fireworks, including sparklers.
- Do not stand over them when lighting a fuse.
- Keep a bucket of water or hose in handy in case of a fire.
- Soak used fireworks before throwing them out.
- Never relight malfunctioning fireworks.
- Do not use fireworks when drinking.