In case you missed it: Two new businesses open in the Village West Shopping Plaza

Folks now have two new places to get their favorite sweet treats and sports cards.

Turn 2 Sports Cards and Collectibles and Lake Erie Candy Company opened on Saturday in the Village West Shopping Plaza.

The owners of the card shop have been collecting cards for 30 years now.

The owner of the candy store is excited to open and expand in Erie as they have been whole selling to local businesses in the tri state area.

“Enjoy yourselves, come in. We have everything in here from starters, people who are new to the hobby, and people who are very experienced,” said Anthony Tupek, Owner of Turn 2 Sports Cards and Collectibles.

“We just grew to the point because of demand. People just love candy in Erie. It was time for us to open our own store,” said Greg Fornalczyk, Owner of Lake Erie Candy Company.

Smiley’s Ice Cream truck and Disney characters also showed up to the grand opening on Saturday.