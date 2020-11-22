In case you missed it: Upper Room holds Blizzards of Blankets collecting blankets for the homeless this winter

In case you missed it, one local faith based ministry did not let the pandemic stop them from helping those who are in need.

The Upper Room held their annual Blizzards of Blankets event on Saturday November 21st.

People drove up to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Christ on West 10th street and dropped off blankets and clothes.

This event is usually held at Perry Square.

The goal was for these blankets and clothes to be distributed to the roughly 1,000 homeless people in Erie.

The Executive Director of the Upper Room said that although they’ve had to make some changes, all of the donations were accepted and appreciated.

“Its working out beautifully. Cars are pulling up and making their contributions and I think maybe in the future we’re gonna continue to do it here. It’s very convenient and we have people directing traffic,” said Christopher Taylor from the Upper Room of Erie.

The faith-based ministry has been holding Blizzards of Blankets every year since they opened in 1995.