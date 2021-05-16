In case you missed it: Waldameer kicks off opening weekend

It’s that part of the year as Waldameer has officially kicked off opening weekend.

The park opened at noon on Saturday and crowds of people were in attendance enjoying the beautiful weather along with the attractions.

For this weekend the park is operating at 50% capacity but will move to 75% next weekend and finally during the first week in June the park will be open at 100%.

We spoke with guests at the park on Saturday about their favorite part of opening day.

“Yeah it feels great. It feels like we are back to normal you know and ready for a great summer and having fun,” said Gio Pagno, Season Ticket Holder at Waldameer Park.

When asked about which rides were his favorite, Parker Antll, a guest at Waldameer told us all of them were his favorite because they are fun.

Now Water World is currently closed until Memorial Day Weekend.