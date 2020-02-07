In case you missed it: Warner Theatre to move shows to the Erie Insurance Arena during renovations

Shows that would normally take place in the Warner Theatre will soon take the show on the road or across the street, to be more precise.

Erie Events has introduced “The Theatre in the Erie Insurance Arena,” which will be the spot for entertainment during an expected 18-month renovation of the Warner.

The new layout will offer about 2,400 seats.

Erie Events explained there will be a 150 ft draping system to frame the stage.

It’s embracing the change. If you’re going to do an entire season in a hockey arena, you don’t pick that year to be subtle. It’s not a year that you do small orchestra concerts and it’s not a year to play it safe. It’s a year to do the biggest, most exciting concerts that you can. We are planning the season accordingly. Steve Weiser, Executive Director, Erie Philharmonic

The organization says season ticket holders will be able to hold seats for the 2022 Warner Theatre reopening season as long as they purchase a season ticket for the 2021 Erie Insurance Arena season.