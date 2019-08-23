In efforts to reduce drownings, Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium is setting the week around Labor Day ‘Safely Enjoy the Great Lakes Week’

In a collaborative effort with their many member organizations, the Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium has announced in a news release they are setting the week around Labor Day “Safely Enjoy the Great Lakes Week.”

The purpose of this week is to raise awareness in efforts to prevent drownings in Lake Erie.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drownings are a leading cause of injury death for young children ages 1 to 14, and three children die every day as a result of drowning. Drowning kills more children ages 1-4 than anything else, besides birth defects.

Here are some water safety tips from the Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium:

Don’t just bring a lifejacket, wear it: Of the more than 800 drownings this decade, only a handful were wearing lifejackets. You don’t put on your seatbelt as you’re crashing or our bike helmet as you’re falling, so don’t expect to find and put on your lifejacket as you’re drowning.

Know before you go: Check the weather forecast for warnings at your beach.

Stay dry when waves are high: White water and waves as little as 2-3 feet can generate rips and other dangerous currents.

Steer clear of the pier: Most current-related incidents occur near structures. Stay away during high waves and never jump off or swim near them.

Swim near a lifeguard: Lifeguards are the best investment a community, beach, or park can make to keep their visitors safe.

Don't fight the current: Even an Olympic swimmer can't fight the force of a rip current. Swim to the side.

Yell for help: As you get closer to drowning, you can't yell anymore. Once you realize you're in trouble, yell and signal for help.

Flip, Float & Follow: Like Stop, Drop & Roll, this technique can save your life. Flip onto your back and don't panic. Float to conserve energy and keep your head above water, and follow the safest path back to shore.

Save yourself first: Grab some sort of flotation (kayak, boogie board, etc.) before heading out into dangerous conditions. Try throwing something (life-ring, soccer ball, cooler) from the shore or pier if possible.

Be a water watcher & know the signs of drowning: Designate someone to watch people in the water as their sole responsibility – don't assume someone else is watching the kids. Know that drowning doesn't look like Hollywood portrays it with lots of yelling and splashing – it is usually swift and silent.

Inflatable Tip: This year has seen quite a few people on inflatables get blown out into the lake by offshore winds. Check the wind direction before going out. If your inflatable gets away, let it go. It's not worth chasing into deep water. If you are caught on an inflatable moving away from shore, hold on and signal for help.

For more information on water safety tips you can visit: http://greatlakeswatersafety.org/resources.