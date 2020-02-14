In honor of National Donor Day, CORE launches #EveryoneCanGive campaign to dispel common myths surrounding organ donation

In honor of National Donor Day, the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) has announced the launch of a love letters to unregistered organ donors #EveryoneCanGive video campaign.

The #EveryoneCanGive campaign dispels common myths about reasons why people think they don’t qualify as organ donors.

“We want people to understand that there is no marginalization in organ donation registration,” said Colleen Sullivan, Director of Communications at CORE. “Everyone can become a registered organ donor. You can never be too old; it doesn’t matter if you’re not in perfect health or even if you love the taste of beer. Everyone has the power to save and heal up to 75 lives through organ, tissue and cornea donation.”

CORE says research shows that misconceptions regarding qualifications to be an organ donor consistently emerge as a top reason people do not register.

You can visit the COREDonatelife Facebook page for more information on the campaign.

“While the campaign is light-hearted and fun, it is essential to remember the weight of importance behind the call to action within the videos,” added Sullivan. “More than 112,000 people who are on the national transplant waiting list are hoping for a second chance at life, including nearly 2,500 people in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Every ten minutes, another person is added to the national transplant waiting list. Every day, at least 20 people waiting for a life-saving transplant die, including two from our region.”