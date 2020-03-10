In honor of Women’s History Month, Athena Erie Powerlink recipients announced

March is Women’s History Month and there is no better way to celebrate women than empowering them through showing their potential as leaders in the community.
And to that end, the 2020 Athena Erie Powerlink panel announced this year’s recipients. They are Sarah Purvis, Alice DeGeorge and Jennifer Minski.
Each recipient will have a year-long panel of professionals helping them grow in their businesses and leadership.
To learn more about the recipients and their businesses you can watch the full report with Emma Rose Lewis on yourerie.com.