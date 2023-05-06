It is with great sadness but glowing pride, in a sense, that I have to tell you that Junebug is no longer with us. She was one strong, loving, talented and protective dog. Junebug came to JET-TV as the station dog in 2011. Out of a staff of around 85 people, she chose me as the one she wanted to hug, kiss, howl and jump on when I came through the door. Because she was a combination cattle dog & black lab, she was always moving, herding, patrolling and protecting-maybe not the best combination for a business with guests and people filing in and out and moving about the halls.

So when the station decided it wasn’t the best fit, I took her home and she has been with me ever since. Luckily, and thanks to my boss Julie Z., I was permitted to bring her to work with me every day in her last weeks and months on my shift. My colleagues loved having her there and who wouldn’t. It’s where she started and who could resist that cute bug roaming the halls again occasionally, or sleeping in her bed in our office. The ultimate therapy for a the stress of the broadcast news business.

She became the star of Action News 24 at 11 at times and on Facebook Live in those broadcasts, as well as on my nightly Weather Nightcap show, also on JET FOX YOURERIE Facebook Live. Everyone loves the bug and wanted to see the bug, every night.

She lived to approximately 18 years and just continued to ignore pain and keep going like her breed is famous for, despite multiple health problems. So was a very strong, loving girl to the end.

Thanks to all the doctors who have helped her through the years like Dr. P J Polumbo, Dr. Don Heinart and most recently Dr. Jenny in Millcreek, who made her last years less painful and knew exactly what to do to show compassionate care for her.

Thanks to my family for their care, support and love and my JET/FOX family, too

Here are some pictures-please enjoy them…from Christmas bug shots outside and in, to bug wanting to drive, to bug helping me work to sleepy bug. She was one special sweetheart of a dog and truly this man’s best friend.