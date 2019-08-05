Inaugural Heron Trail Run 5K to be held at Heron Farm and Event Center

Heron Farm and Event Center has announced in a news release they will be holding their inaugural Heron Trail Run event Saturday, August 18, 2019.

The Heron Trail Run is a 5K run/walk around the Heron grounds, home to the Great Blue Heron Music Festival, and Green Heron Growers.

Julie and Steve Rockcastle, owners of The Heron, said “We are pleased to be hosting a 5K Trail Run & Walk with Infinity for multiple reasons. For one, we love Infinity and are excited to have found another way to collaborate with them. Secondly, we have great trails through our woodlands and farm pastures that will be challenging for the runners and super fun for the walkers.”

Registration for the event is $25, with camping, meals, music, and a bonfire also part of the event.

The event is sanctioned by USATF and all donations from this event will support music and arts instruction at the Infinity Center in Jamestown.

Infinity’s Executive Director, Shane Hawkins, said, “Music is a unifier for all people and as a nonprofit organization, we are always eager to try new fundraising ideas. Julie and the Great Blue Heron folks have always been generous in their support of the Infinity program since its inception. We are grateful for their invitation for Infinity to be a part of this event and are excited to share the day with everyone.”