There’s a new arrival date for a unique maritime visitor to Erie.

The World War II submarine USS COD has been docked in Cleveland as a museum ship since the mid 1970’s.

The group that that maintains the submarine now said that the expect the COD to be brought to Erie in late May, but they are waiting for Don Jon Shipbuilding to provide an exact date.

The repairs should take about 60 days. The COD has not been drydocked since 1963,