Incoming freshman arrive on campus for Gannon University

Incoming freshman at Gannon University are moving on to campus, a little earlier than usual this year.

Here is more on how students are responding to moving into the dorms and resuming classes this year.

Some Gannon University students are eager to arrive on campus. Some students are being required to be tested for COVID-19 if they are coming from a hot spot state or if they traveled by air.

More than 600 new students arrived on campus this week ready to start a new chapter in their education and move away from home.

“It’s pretty exciting, you get to move out of the house, move on, get to see who your roommate is. Basically on your own,” said Marques McClorn, Incoming Freshman at Gannon University.

Students moving onto campus have completed a daily wellness survey of the 14 days leading up to their arrival.

One incoming freshman said that she did not think she would be able to come to campus this year.

“I’m really excited, I mean I didn’t think we’d be moving in originally just because of COVID-19, but I’m excited to be on campus and be able to learn in person because I know a lot of colleges can’t,” said Samantha Zaphiris, Incoming Freshman at Gannon University.

In addition to having their temperature checked, students and parents have been given specific time slots to move in over the course of two days.

“They are moving in today and tomorrow, so we’ve taken two days instead of one day to move them in so that we can give people a little more time to still move in, get comfortable and have their families here with them,” said Dr. Keith Taylor, President of Gannon University.

This is all part of an effort to follow social distancing guidelines which is splitting up the students over the course of two days to eliminate the overcrowding.

Dr. Taylor added that despite the pandemic, he is excited to see new faces.

“There’s other things going on, but we have to keep reminding ourselves that these are students that are coming back to something that is going to be the most important time, some of the most important times of their lives,” said Dr. Taylor.

Face to face instruction is expected to return to the school on August 10th.