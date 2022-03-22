Prices are going up in some markets when it comes to buying airline tickets.

Many travelers however do not seem to care and are packing their bags anyway.

After two years of avoiding a pandemic, it appears that the traveling public has had enough.

Even with ticket prices jumping by a third in some markets, it’s clear the urge to travel is outweighing ticket shock.

Airport Director Derek Martin says that one of the last pieces for the airport recovery is bringing employees back to the office.

That means that they won’t be at home and will be traveling more.

Even this however has a limited effect.

“It’s really had no impact because people have bought their tickets early. So people who are flying now this is spring break time, got their tickets months ago and are planning to go to Florida or wherever they are going. So our flights are going out at 98% capacity,” said Derek Martin, Director of Erie International Airport.

Add to the mix the easing of restrictions on COVID and these are hopeful days for the travel industry.

“I think as countries are allowing it to be easier to enter their countries, I think that has really helped spur people’s desire to get back on, get back to the skies again. It’s been a long time coming and people are ready,” said Lisa Cappabianca, Cappabianca Travel.