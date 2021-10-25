Increase in child care costs affecting local parents and daycares

What is becoming a national problem is happening right here in our area.

The cost for child care centers has jumped nearly 50% during the pandemic and it’s having a huge affect on parents and local child care centers.

Here is more on how this is affecting the centers and parents.

It’s no secret that finding child care is difficult, especially now in the midst of a pandemic.

Not only is it hard for the child care centers, but also for the parents.

“Child care is by far the most expensive expense. It costs more for our childcare than our mortgage,” said Eric Pham, Parent.

When Eric Pham and his family moved to Pennsylvania, it took them about six months to find daycare.

Originally the Pham’s paid $1,550 but now tuition has increased to $1,700 a month about $450 a week.

“When you do the math based on what my wife and I make, we pay almost 28% of our total monthly income to child care you know, and that’s to me it’s outrageous,” said Pham.

With little funding to child care centers, it makes it hard for childcare centers to pay teachers at a competitive rate.

“We’re expecting people who just graduated college looking for a teaching position to come work for a $25,000 a year salary as a pre-k counts teacher when public school starts out, and almost doubled that honestly,” said Stephanie McIntosh, Director of Creative Learning Child Care.

Just like the Creative Learning Child Care, across town another local day care is having the same issue of qualified teachers to increase their child intake.

“By government, I can have 58 children. I have only 48 here. I can’t have more children because I don’t have more teachers to maintain ratio in the day care,” said Santosh Kang, Director/Owner of Playway Child Care Center.

For Pham, paying over $20,000 a year in child care is not practical for the everyday middle class worker.

“It’s extremely difficult for someone making $60,000 to pay $20,400 a year in child care. You know that’s almost a college tuition, if not it is,” said Pham.

The Playway Child Care owner and director said that she has had four no shows for interviews over the past week, but despite these challenges will continue to look for teachers so she can bring in more kids to the day care.

