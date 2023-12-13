One after another vehicles pulled up to the Saint Vincent Emergency Room entrance, dropping off area residents in need of care.

Over the past ten days the St. Vincent Emergency Room was jam packed with up to 40 more patients coming through its doors each day.

From covid to RSV, the chief of emergency services at St. Vincent Hospital said a perfect storm of respiratory illnesses is hitting patients both young and old at an even higher rate than in flu seasons past.

“We are seeing Influenza A and Influenza B coming out at the same time added on to an RSV season that’s already plateaued and very heavy. So, we’re seeing a lot at the same time. Normally you see Influenza B towards the end of the year, but we’re seeing both of them in the last two weeks,” said Caroline Colleran, D.O. chief of Emergency services at St. Vincent Hospital.

St. Vincent is not alone. Officials said UPMC Hamot saw increased ER traffic from rising respiratory cases as well.

While hospital staffs are doing their best to keep up, with more patients come longer emergency room wait times.

“We’re seeing them as quickly as we can. And doing the symptoms of triage so whoever is the sickest gets our attention first. That’s the name of the game here. We’re happy to see them but there may be some prolonged wait times if you are stable,” said Dr. Colleran.

Dr. Colleran added that with holiday gatherings in full swing it’s important to stay home if you aren’t feeling well, especially people who have other lung or pulmonary issues such as asthma,

COPD and emphysema are particularly vulnerable to serious illness when exposed.

Dr. Colleran also recommended getting vaccinated against both covid and influenza. She said these illnesses are all transmitted by droplets, so masking and frequent hand washing are good preventative measures as well.