As you have seen, accidents have been much more common since the winter storms arrived in Erie County.

Emergency services have been doing everything they can to protect our community. All weekend cars have been sliding and drifting around on the roads.

Police told us that while conditions are difficult, many of the accidents that they’ve been seeing are preventable if keeping safety is a top priority.

The amount of snow that Erie County has received is nothing like what Buffalo, New York had, but we’ve seen an upward amount of a foot of snow over the past few days. This snow has led to a plethora of accidents, and it’s keeping police and emergency services busy.

“We’ve been seeing multiple crashes throughout the area. Speed has definitely played a factor in the crashes that we’ve seen in the township. We’re asking drivers to maintain the correct speeds for the conditions that’s coming down at the time,” said Ryan Presnar, Millcreek Police Department.

Interstates 79 and 90 have been one example of roadways significantly impacted. PennDOT works to keep these roads clean, but some drivers told us that it’s been difficult if not impossible to travel on.

Millcreek Police continue to advise caution.

“If you know you’ve gotta be somewhere, give yourself the correct amount of time that you need to be there. Make sure your vehicle is clear of snow and just getting there safely by maintaining that good distance between vehicles,” Presnar added.

Police are also looking to find ways to clear parked cars so that roads can be properly taken care of and help to reduce accidents.

“We do ask also as well with the snow and the weather that’s coming that a lot of the neighborhoods if your vehicle is parked on the roadway to make sure they’re maybe parked in a driveway, that way the plows can get to you road and make sure they’re in good condition for you,” said Presnar.

Police also said that they’ll continue to do everything they can to support those in need in a timely fashion.