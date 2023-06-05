(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Increased fines for the City of Erie’s Quality of Life Ticketing Program go into effect this week.

The start date for the raised prices will start on June 6, which comes 20 days after Erie City Council voted 6-0 to increase the Quality of Life Ticketing Program fees per violation from $25 to $100.



According to a release, the City of Erie’s Code Enforcement office urged the council to increase the per-incident fees to achieve better compliance with city ordinances, according to a release.

“The $25 ticket is ineffective,” said Andy Zimmerman, manager of the Bureau of Code Enforcement. “At $100 for each incident, we anticipate property owners will take Quality of Life tickets more seriously and will proactively maintain their properties as opposed to incurring a fine.”

The Quality of Life Ticketing Program was passed in October 2018 to encourage property owners to fix maintenance issues — including littering, improper trash handling, high grass, snow removal, illegal burning and maintenance of accessory structures.

The purpose of this ordinance is to promote the health, safety and general welfare of the city by helping to create and sustain a clean, healthy living environment for Erie residents, the release states.

The Quality of Life Ticketing Program ordinance can be found online with all city ordinances by clicking on the “Government” tab.

For more information on the ordinance and the change in fines, contact Andy Zimmerman in the Code Enforcement Office at 814-870-1470 or azimmerman@erie.pa.us