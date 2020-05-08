Independence Court Senior Center hosts Mother’s Day Parade

With the cold weather outside, there was no shortage of a heartwarming parade at Independence Court Senior Community.

A parade of loved ones wised residents at the senior center a happy Mother’s Day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family members are not permitted inside. They figured a drive-through style parade with signs was the best option.

“It’s lonely without the families. We’ve had the phone calls, the window visits to seem them. I think to be able to get out, get some fresh air and see the families, I think that is going to really bring their spirits up.” said Peggy Liebel, Activities Director.

There were about 18 families participating in the parade.