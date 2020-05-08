1  of  2
Breaking News
10 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total now 114 Department of Health: 54,238 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 3,616 deaths

Independence Court Senior Center hosts Mother’s Day Parade

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

With the cold weather outside, there was no shortage of a heartwarming parade at Independence Court Senior Community.

A parade of loved ones wised residents at the senior center a happy Mother’s Day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family members are not permitted inside. They figured a drive-through style parade with signs was the best option.

“It’s lonely without the families. We’ve had the phone calls, the window visits to seem them. I think to be able to get out, get some fresh air and see the families, I think that is going to really bring their spirits up.” said Peggy Liebel, Activities Director.

There were about 18 families participating in the parade.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar