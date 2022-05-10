A local non-profit showcased the talents of a special group of local Erie County artists.

The Independent Council of Aging held their fifth annual art show and featured works from amateur and professional artists over the age of 55.

The show was made up of around 70 artists who are selling their wares as a way to learn the ins and outs of the business.

The show was held at Traditions Gallery. The owner said it’s a cause for celebration.

“So tonight we’ve had a lot of response, and we’re just happy to have everyone here,” said Maria Minnaugh, Owner of Traditions Gallery.

All of the proceeds from the sales will go to the artists.