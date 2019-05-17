Indictment in Chautauqua County murder

A Chautauqua County jury has handed up an indictment for 2nd degree murder.

The suspect is 20 year old Tavion L. Turner. He’s accused of killing 22 year old Dyllan Ownbey in November 2017.

Ownbey was stabbed to death on Williard St in Jamestown.

According to Jamestown Police, Ownbey was walking down Willard Street with the suspect prior to the incident. Witnesses say they saw the pair fighting.

Investigators at the time said they believed there may have also been a second suspect in the area that fled down Peterson Street with the original suspect.

Turner is being held in the Chautauqua County prison in Mayville on $1 million dollars cash bond/$2 million property bond.