26-year-old Jamaal Pacley plead guilty to recklessly endangering another person.

Pacley was involved in a fireworks incident that was caught on camera this past Summer.

Pacely was seen in a video that gained attention on social media in July of 2022.

The video shows people firing fireworks at 30-year-old Ashton Hunt on East 6th and Wallace Streets.

Pacley pleaded guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor. Pacley will return to court in June for his sentencing.