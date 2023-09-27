About 800 people from across the country gathered to discuss the future of the energy industry.

The 13th annual Shale Insight Conference is taking place at the Bayfront Convention Center on Wednesday and Thursday. The conference brings together all associated businesses that are involved in generating natural gas resources.

CEOs, elected officials and other leaders are giving speeches and networking with students and attendees.

“We like to say that our industry attracts everyone with a qualification from a GED to a Ph.D. You see that in this room, and you see that in the main hallways as well. We have students that have been showcasing our university research showcase where they are doing cutting edge research on things that are making the industry more efficient, more sustainable every single day,” said Dave Callahan, president of Marcellus Shale Coalition.

Callahan said that Erie has a rich manufacturing history and is a perfect place to start a career.