Velocity Network (VNET) hosted the Northwestern Pennsylvania Security and Technology Summit at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Industry leaders talked to community members about how to fight the “cyber war.” There were educational breakout sessions, main-stage presentations and panel discussions.

Matt Wiertel, the director of sales and marketing for VNET, said that there are risks and people need to work together to combat them.

“Cybercrime is the third largest economy in the world. That’s kind of stunning to understand. It’s a multi-billion dollar industry, so it’s really something that not only from the CEO to the CFO to the front desk receptionist, everybody needs to understand what their component and key to protecting an organization’s data is,” said Wiertel.

He added it’s important to apply best practices to ensure that cybercriminals don’t have access to our money.