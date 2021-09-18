Infant dies after fatal buggy accident in Crawford County

State troopers in Crawford County are investigating a horse and buggy accident that took the life of an infant girl.

That accident took place on State Route 18 about a thousand feet short of Rocky Glen Road in West Fallowfield Township in Crawford County.

The accident involved a Ford Ranger and threw four children and the driver out of the buggy.

All of the passengers in the buggy were injured and the infant was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

