Infant killed after horse and buggy collides with Ford Ranger in Crawford County

State troopers in Crawford County are investigating a horse and buggy accident that took the life of an infant girl.

That accident took place on State Route 18 about 1,000 feet short of Rocky Glen Road. This is in West Fallowfield Township in Crawford County.

The accident involved a Ford Ranger and threw four children and the driver out of the buggy. All of these people were injured and the infant was fatally injured.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

