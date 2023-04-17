According to the latest consumer price index report, inflation is slowly falling. But is it enough to help local families?

Consumers should start to feel better about opening their wallets as the inflation rate falls, so Matt Mathias checked in with local shoppers to see if they noticed a difference, however slight.

In short, shoppers said it’s not even close.

“I feel like I’m paying a lot more actually. Because the other day, I just went shopping and I spent over $100 for only 10 items, and I feel like normally we would get that for a lot cheaper,” said Marina Orlando, Erie resident.

“You’re definitely paying more. I mean, some of this stuff has gone up probably 25 to 30 percent,” said Paul Menosky, Erie resident.

Customers said there are still many items that are way over the price they used to pay and leading them to wonder when relief will come.

“Milk and heavy cream, I use that for my coffees in the morning. I feel like it went up $3 since last year,” Orlando added.

One Erie shopper said that he tries to be efficient by pairing grocery deals with gas savings.

“I like shopping at Tops because they have the gas points,” Menosky said.

But food isn’t the only thing getting more expensive — utilities have been at a higher price as well.

“My gas bill actually went up a lot this year. I was shocked when I got my first gas bill this year,” said Orlando.

Orlando added that with today’s economy, her generation is struggling to keep up with rising costs in every direction.

“I feel like right now, being my age and with my age group, I feel like we struggle a lot with being able to even have a savings account. So I feel like right now it’s not the best time for us to even try and expand our wealth because we really don’t have that much for our age,” Orlando continued.

Shoppers are hoping that some relief will come soon.