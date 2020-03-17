Information for Pennsylvania Employees impacted by COVID-19

If you are employed in Pennsylvania and are unable to work due to COVID-19, you may be eligible for Unemployment or Worker’s Compensation benefits.
The Department of Labor & Industry will continue to provide important employment benefit updates as the situation evolves.
You may be eligible if:
- Your employer temporarily closes or goes out of business because of COVID-19
- Your employer reduces your hours because of COVID-19
- You have been told not to work because your employer feels you might get or spread COVID-19
- You have been told to quarantine or self-isolate, or live/work in a county under government-recommended mitigation efforts
For more information click here to visit the Pennsylvania Government website and find out who to apply.