Information for Pennsylvania Employees impacted by COVID-19

If you are employed in Pennsylvania and are unable to work due to COVID-19, you may be eligible for Unemployment or Worker’s Compensation benefits.

The Department of Labor & Industry will continue to provide important employment benefit updates as the situation evolves.

You may be eligible if:

Your employer temporarily closes or goes out of business because of COVID-19

Your employer reduces your hours because of COVID-19

You have been told not to work because your employer feels you might get or spread COVID-19

You have been told to quarantine or self-isolate, or live/work in a county under government-recommended mitigation efforts

For more information click here to visit the Pennsylvania Government website and find out who to apply.