Information on the proposed improvements to the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor in the City of Erie remains available online

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reminded the public that the information on the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project remains online through several different outlets.

The purpose of the project is focused on the intersections with Sassafras Street Extension, State Street and Holland Street.

The goal of the project is to improve the pedestrian, bicycle, transit, and passenger vehicle connections between the Erie Central Business District and adjacent neighborhoods to the waterfront property north of the Bayfront Parkway.

This will reduce crashes on the parkway as much as practical, and decrease future congestion to an acceptable level of service or delay while also increasing traffic operations and efficiency.

There are five additional preferred alternatives for the improvement alongside the Bayfront Parkway. Those alternatives include the following:

Dual-lane roundabouts at Sassafras Street Extension and Holland Street;

Grade-separated intersection at State Street, including a traditional signalized at-grade intersection and a path for through traffic on the Bayfront to travel below the intersection;

Sidewalk and crosswalk upgrades throughout the length of the project;

Multi-use trail connecting the existing trail network, downtown, and the waterfront; and

Overhead pedestrian bridges at each intersection.

Information on the project, including depictions of the preferred alternative for each intersection, summation of feedback gathered through public meetings, and the approved environmental document, is available online.

Members of the public find the information at www.BayfrontParkwayProject.com or www.penndot.gov/District1 and clicking on Bayfront Parkway Project under the Resources heading.

Information can also be obtained through the PennDOT’s Bayfront Parkway Project Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/BayfrontParkwayProject.