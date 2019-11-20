Infrastructure report shows challenges in funding roadway repairs

The Republic Transportation Infrastructure Task Force releasing their report on the challenges in funding roadway repairs in Pennsylvania.

The report specifically points to a $4.5 billion that have been diverted from the motor license fund, toward State Police since 2012. They say that has resulted in only 27% of PennDOT projects in 2017 being completed.

“We may be a diverse state, with competing rural and urban interests, but we rely on one another to be competitive nationally and internationally. We are one Pennsylvania, and we must unite behind an innovative plan to improve our transportation infrastructure.” said Rep. Martina White of Philadelphia County.

The task force called for an end to those diversions to Pennsylvania State Police.