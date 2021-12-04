Initial appearances begin for Hertel and Brown fraud case

It could be a lengthy case looming in federal court as prosecutors work through 20 defendants and the Hertel and Brown Company in a mail and medical fraud case.

Initial appearances in the case were held this week with 18 staff members, the two principal owners, and the company itself.

The owners are promising to vigorously defend themselves against charges that some staff were unlicensed when performing services later billed at fully licensed rates.

There is also a lengthy paper trail as search warrants were served at five Hertel and Brown locations before the indictments were presented.

