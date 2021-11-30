Initial appearances begin in Hertel & Brown fraud case

The first five of the 20 defendants in the Hertel and Brown fraud case have made their initial appearances in federal court.

All five have pled not guilty.

Co-owners Aaron Hertel and Michael Brown, along with 18 others, are charged with defrauding customers, accused of using un-licensed staff members to do licensed work in physical and aquatic therapy.

Six more defendants are expected to make their initial court appearances Tuesday afternoon. The other defendants are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

