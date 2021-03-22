Injuries suffered by four-month-old girl under investigation while she recovers in a Pittsburgh hospital

Injuries suffered by a four-month-old infant girl are under investigation by police while the child recovers in a Pittsburgh hospital.

Girard Borough and Pennsylvania State Police were called to a residence at 121 Myrtle Street in Girard. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding injuries to the victim.

The little girl was taken by EMS to an Erie Hospital, and it was the hospital that notified authorities.

Girard Borough Police Chief Kevin Rafferty tells Jet 24 Action News that the four-month-old has been flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.

No other details are available at this time.