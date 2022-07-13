(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An inmate at the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

According to the Department of Justice, the indictment named 31-year-old Brittany Lepkowski as the sole defendant.

The indictment stated that from April 2022 to May 2022, Lepkowski knowingly failed to update her registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

The department stated that the law provides for a maximum total sentence of 10 years of prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense as well as the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.