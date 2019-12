An innovative program in Erie area schools is teaching kids about the spirit of giving, using the 12 Days of Christmas.

On day 11, kids in the Erie Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Program handed out hot chocolate and socks as part of a stay warm day.

They held the giveaway at the Mount Carmel Food Pantry, looking for those who may be having trouble staying warm this winter.

The program is open to kids from 6th grade through high school.