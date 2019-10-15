Inside clock restoration at Boston Store Place wrapping up

It’s almost time to meet someone under one of Erie’s most historic landmarks.

Crews are wrapping up the final stages of the Boston Store Place clock restoration. The outside project took longer than expected with the installation of new steel frames and glassware.

One the inside, the mechanisms of the clock were rebuilt with a new digital controller.

H.A.N.D.S. is also working on an LED lighting display that will be set up on the exterior of the clock, which will change colors for different seasons and holidays.

“We really hope to turn the inside clock back into some kind of meeting space. I’ve been inviting people in the community and personal friends of mine that have a good eye for things,” said Matthew Good, CEO, H.A.N.D.S.

The clock is expected to be completed by early December. H.A.N.D.S. is also looking to renovate the first floor concourse.